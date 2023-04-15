Umpire had ruthless move for Cody Bellinger

Umpire Jim Wolf was ruthless on Friday night while umpiring the Chicago Cubs’ game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was making his first appearance against his former team. The 2019 NL MVP received a tribute prior to the game.

Then he received a warm reception from Dodgers fans while stepping to the plate to lead off the top of the second.

There was only one problem: Wolf didn’t let Bellinger freely enjoy the moment. Instead, he called Bellinger for a time violation for not being ready for the first pitch.

Bellinger began the count down 0-1 and then took a fastball looking on the next pitch to make it 0-2. He ended up grounding out.

Considering the implementation of the pitch clock was intended to improve the fan experience, MLB should tell umpires to allow exceptions for special ovations like this one. If the fans want to celebrate a guy, it’s OK to let him take an extra 10 seconds before stepping into the box for his first at-bat against his former team in his former stadium.