 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 12, 2023

Umpire taken to hospital after being hit in head by ball

April 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Larry Vanover hit

Umpire Larry Vanover was taken to the hospital after being hit in the head by a ball during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees were trailing 3-0 in the top of the fifth and had runners on first and second with one out for Kyle Higashioka. Higashioka hit a ball off the wall in center field that scored Oswaldo Cabrera. The Guardians tried to throw out Cabrera at the plate, but Andres Gimenez’s relay throw home hit Vanover in the head, allowing Isaiah Kiner-Falefa to score and Higashioka to reach second.

Vanover was able to get up and walk off on his own.

Vanover, who was the crew chief, was taken to the hospital to undergo testing.

Umpire Chris Guccione said after the game that Vanover didn’t even realize he had been hit by a ball. Guccione told a pool reporter that Vanover had a good-sized knot on his head from where the throw hit him. Guccione also described Vanover as having somewhat of a “glazed look” despite being coherent.

Vanover is in his 30th year as an MLB umpire.

Article Tags

Larry Vanover
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus