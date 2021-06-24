Umpires take win away from Angels with overturned call

The umpires in Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants took a victory away from the Angels with an overturned call.

The Angels and Giants were tied at two in the bottom of the 12th inning. They had runners on the corners with one out when Luis Rengifo hit a grounder to first.

First baseman Darin Ruf threw home to try and cut down Juan Lagares’ attempt to score the winning run. It was a very close play at the plate, and the original call was safe.

The game would've been over but the Angels' runner was called out after review… this is wild pic.twitter.com/4IwTDM5uEW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 24, 2021

A safe call gave the Angels a 3-2 win in 12. However, there was a video review of the call and the umpires called Rengifo out.

The play was so close at the plate, and it was so difficult to tell when the tag was applied. That’s why it is surprising the umpires saw enough evidence to overturn the original call on the field.