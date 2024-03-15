Unfortunate Padres player featured on banner at MLB Seoul Series

Life moves pretty quickly in Major League Baseball.

An image went viral this week of an unfortunate banner flying in South Korea ahead of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series. The San Diego Padres (as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers) are in town for a pair of upcoming exhibitions at the Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul. To promote the Seoul Series, a banner was flying nearby with an interesting choice of player … reliever Steven Wilson.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune shared an image.

Steven Wilson in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/JgkOt746lo — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) March 15, 2024

The problem? Wilson is no longer on the Padres. He was just traded away by the team as part of their blockbuster trade to improve their rotation.

It was obviously too late to pull the plug on the banner, which was likely already flying for at least several days prior to the trade. But even so, Wilson is an unusual pick as he is a fairly little-known situational reliever who will only be entering his third MLB season in 2024. In fairness though, it is a little bit difficult to know who exactly is on the Padres these days.