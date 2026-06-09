Notable update emerges about the future of Red Sox executive Craig Breslow

The Boston Red Sox continue to tailspin, but Craig Breslow apparently will not be paying the price for it.

Boston is not considering firing their chief baseball officer Breslow, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Monday. Healey notes that the Red Sox ownership hierarchy has “not even discussed” the possibility of replacing Breslow atop their front office.

The 45-year-old Breslow is a former Red Sox pitcher who played five total seasons with the team and was a member of their 2013 World Series championship squad. He was hired in 2023 as the team’s chief baseball officer, replacing the fired Chaim Bloom (who now serves as president of baseball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals).

Under Breslow’s leadership though, Boston has managed just one winning season (in 2025 when they won 88 games but lost to the rival New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card series). This season has been particularly awful for the Red Sox too as they now sit in the cellar of the AL East at 27-36, which is four full games out of a playoff spot as well.

Breslow has quickly become an unpopular figure within the fanbase, and many have pointed to a number of questionable moves by the front office under his watch. Those have included mismanagement of the team’s return for Rafael Devers , ill-fated decisions to trade away the likes of Chris Sale and Quinn Priester , losing Alex Bregman in free agency after just one year (though Bregman has since struggled with the Chicago Cubs ), and free agent dart throws for Walker Buehler , Lucas Giolito , and others that failed to pan out.

The Red Sox already made the unpopular decision earlier this season to fire manager Alex Cora and several other coaches. But with the team continuing to lose in the aftermath of those firings, another high-profile canning might not necessarily be the right move for them.