Report offers update on kid who was hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. line drive

A frightening scene unfolded during the Home Run Derby on Monday night when a kid was hit in the head with a line drive, but fortunately there has been some positive news since.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, hit a line drive during the final round against Randy Arozarena that struck a fielder in the forehead. Kids are allowed on the field during the event to shag balls, but the incident showed how they can sometimes find themselves in dangerous positions.

You can see the video here, but be aware that it may be difficult to watch.

According to an update from TMZ on Wednesday, the child did not sustain any serious injuries. He was treated on-site and felt well enough to attend the All-Star Game the following night. The youngster was seen at one point walking under his own power with a heavy bandage around his head.

They frankensteined him pic.twitter.com/0Vb4ijjhUJ — Robbie Lite (@RobbieLite) July 11, 2023

Given how terrible that looked and the type of power Guerrero Jr. has, it is great to hear that the result was not much worse.