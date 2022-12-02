 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 2, 2022

Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB

December 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
Jason Castro in catching gear

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro (18) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”

Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.

The 35-year-old Castro began his MLB career with the Houston Astros in 2010 and made the AL All-Star team with them in 2013. After subsequent stints with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres, Castro returned for a second go-around with Houston in 2021. He batted .115 with one homer and three RBIs in 34 appearances for them in 2022 before a knee injury ended his season early. Though Castro was unable to participate in the playoffs, he still received a ring, the first of his career, when Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

With 952 MLB games under his belt (plus his fair share of big moments in the postseason), Castro can now call it quits on a fulfilling career well done.

Article Tags

Jason Castro
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus