#pounditWednesday, July 20, 2022

Video of 10-year-old boy meeting Clayton Kershaw goes viral

July 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

Clayton Kershaw poses with a boy

A video of a 10-year-old boy meeting Clayton Kershaw during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game went viral.

The boy, Blake Grice, received a media credential for the game as he pursues a career in media. He approached Kershaw during a media session after the Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitched the first inning of the game.

Grice explained how his late grandfather was a huge Kershaw fan and wanted to meet the pitcher and legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully as part of bucket list items. Grice’s grandfather died of brain cancer before being able to experience either event. So Blake tried to meet Kershaw to fulfill the bucket list item.

Take a look at this exchange:

Kershaw sure handled that well. He ensured the boy got a photo with him too.

Next up, it sounds like Grice will be trying to meet Scully.

