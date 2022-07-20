Video of 10-year-old boy meeting Clayton Kershaw goes viral

A video of a 10-year-old boy meeting Clayton Kershaw during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game went viral.

The boy, Blake Grice, received a media credential for the game as he pursues a career in media. He approached Kershaw during a media session after the Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitched the first inning of the game.

Grice explained how his late grandfather was a huge Kershaw fan and wanted to meet the pitcher and legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully as part of bucket list items. Grice’s grandfather died of brain cancer before being able to experience either event. So Blake tried to meet Kershaw to fulfill the bucket list item.

Take a look at this exchange:

Try not to cry as you watch a young Clayton Kershaw fan tell the story of his grandfather, who died of brain cancer and how he always wanted to meet the #Dodgers ace. I’m not crying, you’re crying. 😢😭 #AllStarGame #AlwaysLA pic.twitter.com/HdwTv3EUSR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 20, 2022

Kershaw sure handled that well. He ensured the boy got a photo with him too.

Blake Grice, 10, got a credential for the All-Star game to pursue his media career — and check off something from his late grandfather, Graham’s bucket list: meet Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw comforted him and posed for a photo with him when he asked a question at his presser. pic.twitter.com/7zqVUeNdVQ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 20, 2022

Next up, it sounds like Grice will be trying to meet Scully.