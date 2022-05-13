Video: Aaron Judge destroyed a 456-foot home run

Aaron Judge leads MLB in home runs this season, and he’s not hitting them cheaply.

The New York Yankees slugger crushed a projected 456-foot blast on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

Judge was facing Ryan Burr with his Yankees leading 6-4 in the top of the seventh. He took a 3-2 pitch down the middle and sent it out to deep left field.

That was projected to be a home run at all 30 parks, unsurprisingly. It had an exit velocity of 114 mph.

The Yankees have gotten off to a hot start in 2022. They entered Thursday’s game 22-8, which is the best mark in MLB. Unsurprisingly, they also have three of the league’s home run leaders in Judge (11), Giancarlo Stanton (9) and Anthony Rizzo (9).