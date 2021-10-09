Alex Bregman completely spiked this throw

Alex Bregman had an embarrassing moment during his Houston Astros’ 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Bregman was playing third base and make a nice snag in the top of the fifth inning on a line drive by Adam Engel. Bregman wanted to throw across the diamond to double up Leury Garcia, but he spiked the throw.

Alex Bregman snares a liner from Adam Engel but made an interesting throw … pic.twitter.com/R7Bc9CbeLH — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) October 8, 2021

Even Bregman had a chuckle about that.

Announcer Buck Showalter speculated that Bregman may have decided at the end not to make the throw because Garcia was back. That’s how it appeared to me, and the decision to hold up likely resulted in him spiking the throw.

The White Sox actually rallied to take a 4-2 lead that inning, but then allowed seven unanswered runs to the Astros. Houston scored five runs in the seventh off Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel. That was enough to take a 2-0 series lead.