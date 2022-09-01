 Skip to main content
Video: Brandon Nimmo robs home run with spectacular catch

August 31, 2022
by Larry Brown

Brandon Nimmo jumps for a catch

Brandon Nimmo on Wednesday robbed a home run while making an absolutely spectacular catch.

Nimmo’s New York Mets were leading the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning. Justin Turner was batting against Jacob deGrom and drilled a 0-1 pitch to center field.

The ball was hit hard, so Nimmo couldn’t waste any time chasing after it and trying to time his leap. He just raced back and then jumped to make a catch that likely saved a home run:

That was incredible. Not only was the degree of difficulty extremely high on that play because the ball was hit so hard, but consider the circumstances.

That catch came during a low-scoring game and ensured his team maintained its 2-1 lead. Citi Field was also packed, and the game had the feel of a postseason contest considering the teams involved have the best records in the NL.

Combining all the factors made the catch a special one for Nimmo.

