 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 2, 2021

Why Braves did not challenge Max Fried-Michael Brantley play at first

November 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Max Fried first base

The Atlanta Braves seemingly missed an opportunity to challenge on a play in the bottom of the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday. But MLB’s quirky rules likely explain the team’s decision.

The Astros got their leadoff batter aboard when Jose Altuve reached on an infield single. Next up was Michael Brantley, who hit a slow chopper between first and second.

Freddie Freeman came over to field the ball and had to flip to pitcher Max Fried, who was responsible for covering first. But Fried misplayed things and did not tag first base. However, replays showed that Brantley didn’t touch the base either. Fried did drag his left foot to the bag, but that was after Brantley passed the base.

Fried touching the base with his other foot led many to wonder why the Braves didn’t challenge the ruling of Brantley being called safe at first.

The reason, as a former umpire said on Twitter, is complicated. In a case like this one where Brantley went past the bag without Fried touching it first, Fried either would have had to tag Brantley for missing the base, or he would have had to appeal to the umpires. The appeal would have asked the umpires to rule that Fried’s right foot touched the bag after Brantley had missed it.

In the end, the Braves mishandled the play on the field, which is why challenging wouldn’t have helped.

Fried ended up escaping the jam and not allowing any runs to score.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus