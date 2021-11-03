Why Braves did not challenge Max Fried-Michael Brantley play at first

The Atlanta Braves seemingly missed an opportunity to challenge on a play in the bottom of the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday. But MLB’s quirky rules likely explain the team’s decision.

The Astros got their leadoff batter aboard when Jose Altuve reached on an infield single. Next up was Michael Brantley, who hit a slow chopper between first and second.

Freddie Freeman came over to field the ball and had to flip to pitcher Max Fried, who was responsible for covering first. But Fried misplayed things and did not tag first base. However, replays showed that Brantley didn’t touch the base either. Fried did drag his left foot to the bag, but that was after Brantley passed the base.

Michael Brantley was called safe on a close play at first while stepping on Max Fried's ankle. pic.twitter.com/Jo4dZC4YwY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

Fried touching the base with his other foot led many to wonder why the Braves didn’t challenge the ruling of Brantley being called safe at first.

The reason, as a former umpire said on Twitter, is complicated. In a case like this one where Brantley went past the bag without Fried touching it first, Fried either would have had to tag Brantley for missing the base, or he would have had to appeal to the umpires. The appeal would have asked the umpires to rule that Fried’s right foot touched the bag after Brantley had missed it.

Nope. At first base all you have to do it be first to get past it. After that they have to tag you or appeal. Tagging base doesn’t work. — Doug Levy (@douglevy) November 3, 2021

In the end, the Braves mishandled the play on the field, which is why challenging wouldn’t have helped.

Fried ended up escaping the jam and not allowing any runs to score.