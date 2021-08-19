Video: Brewers announcers absolutely roast fan

A Milwaukee Brewers fan unknowingly found his way onto the television broadcast during his team’s game against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Wednesday, and he probably wishes he didn’t.

The Brewers’ announcers for Bally Sports Wisconsin — particularly Brian Anderson — absolutely roasted the fan. The young man, a Milwaukee supporter, appeared to be at the game with a woman who is a Cardinals fan. Judging by his hand motions, he looked like he was saying something to her about a curve ball. The announcers felt she wasn’t having it.

Check it out:

In fairness to the announcers, the woman did look very unimpressed.

This isn’t the first time Anderson has thrown a jab on live TV, but that’s probably the hardest he has ever torched a fan.