Video: Cincinnati Reds worker falls hard on tarp after retrieving ball

September 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

A Cincinnati Reds worker took a hard spill after retrieving a ball during the team’s 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

During the top of the ninth inning, the Reds worker hustled off his behind to chase down a foul ball from the stands. He hustled down the aisle, hopped the wall, and ran to grab the ball. But as the worker approached the tarp, he leaped and slipped. He ended up doing a hard face-plant.

The worker gets an “A” for effort, and an “O” for ouch. Let’s just hope he is OK, because that looked like it hurt.

