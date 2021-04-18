Video: Clayton Kershaw tells Jurickson Profar he took bulls–t swing

Clayton Kershaw got into it with Jurickson Profar over a catcher’s interference call on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were locked in a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning at Petco Park. Profar was batting with nobody on and two outs and had a full count. He likely was looking for an offspeed pitch, because he was caught off guard after Kershaw threw him a fastball for a strike. Profar threw out a courtesy half-swing at the pitch and appeared to strike out. However, the Padres argued there was catcher’s interference.

Take a look at the weak swing Profar offered:

Kershaw 1

Profar 0 As @FresnoStateBSB Sugar Bear would say, “ I’ve seen better cuts under a bandaid”! https://t.co/98mLjER2d8 — Chuckie Fick (@chuckiefick) April 18, 2021

Kershaw was ticked off and told Profar he had a “bulls— swing.” Profar told Kershaw to shut the f— up.

Clayton Kershaw and Jurickson Profar yell at each other. pic.twitter.com/2zHIjMP4Zg — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) April 18, 2021

Indeed, that offering by Profar was a bulls— swing. Kershaw wasn’t lying. I’d be ticked off too.

Though Profar reached base on the play, Kershaw got the next batter out to end the inning.

Kershaw did get the Dodgers on the board in the fifth on a bases loaded walk, so maybe that was his version of revenge.