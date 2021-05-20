Video: Corey Kluber throws no-hitter for Yankees

Yesterday we had a no-hitter, today we had a no-hitter, so who will throw one tomorrow?

On Wednesday, New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber no-hit his former team, the Texas Rangers. Kluber walked just one batter, struck out nine, and was nearly perfect in the Yankees’ 2-0 win.

Here was the celebration after Kluber got the final out:

Corey Kluber just pitched a NO-HITTER Yankees Win 2-0 The Klubot just pitched the 11th regular season No-Hitter in Yankee franchise history. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/FtjdiOblKe — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 20, 2021

Based on the cheers, there must have been a ton of Yankees fans in attendance in Arlington.

Kluber spent last season with the Rangers, though he only pitched one inning because he got hurt in his first start. This season, the former two-time Cy Young Award winner looks much sharper. He is now 4-2 with a 2.86 ERA.

This is the first Yankees no-hitter since David Cone’s perfect game in 1999. It’s Kluber’s first no-hitter, the sixth no-hitter of the MLB season, and the second time this season the Rangers have been no-hit.

New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber just finished the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 season, shutting down Texas. The first of his awesome career. It’s the second no-hitter inside of 24 hours and brings the 2021 total to within one of the record seven for an entire season. Wow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 20, 2021

It’s May 19 and MLB is on pace to shatter the record for most no-hitters in a season.

Can’t anyone hit these days? Maybe it’s not such a bad idea to consider ideas like this.