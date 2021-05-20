 Skip to main content
Video: Corey Kluber throws no-hitter for Yankees

May 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Corey Kluber no-hitter

Yesterday we had a no-hitter, today we had a no-hitter, so who will throw one tomorrow?

On Wednesday, New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber no-hit his former team, the Texas Rangers. Kluber walked just one batter, struck out nine, and was nearly perfect in the Yankees’ 2-0 win.

Here was the celebration after Kluber got the final out:

Based on the cheers, there must have been a ton of Yankees fans in attendance in Arlington.

Kluber spent last season with the Rangers, though he only pitched one inning because he got hurt in his first start. This season, the former two-time Cy Young Award winner looks much sharper. He is now 4-2 with a 2.86 ERA.

This is the first Yankees no-hitter since David Cone’s perfect game in 1999. It’s Kluber’s first no-hitter, the sixth no-hitter of the MLB season, and the second time this season the Rangers have been no-hit.

It’s May 19 and MLB is on pace to shatter the record for most no-hitters in a season.

Can’t anyone hit these days? Maybe it’s not such a bad idea to consider ideas like this.

