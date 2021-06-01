Video: Diamondbacks make embarrassing mistake in outfield

The Arizona Diamondbacks made an embarrassing Little League-like play during Monday night’s 6-2 loss to the New York Mets.

Jose Peraza was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the fourth. He hit a fly ball to left center, in between Ketel Marte and David Peralta. The Arizona outfielders could not decide who would take the ball and let it drop for a double.

That’s not the type of play you expect to see out of a Major League club.

But it gets worse. The Mets intentionally walked Mason Williams to bring up pitcher Jacob deGrom. DeGrom made them pay with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

You see things like that and it helps explain why the Diamondbacks are 19-36 and just lost 13 in a row. Yuck.