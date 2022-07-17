Video: Diamondbacks prospect hits 527-foot home run

The Arizona Diamondbacks have one heck of a slugger in their pipeline.

Prospect Leandro Cedeno launched an absolute bomb on Saturday in a minor league game. The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles (seriously, that’s their name) first baseman was batting in the bottom of the fifth inning with his team down 5-4. He had a 3-0 count and decided to swing away. The result was an absolute bomb.

Take a look at this massive homer by Cedeno, which was estimated to have traveled 527 feet.

527 FEET for Leandro Cedeno 🤯 The @Dbacks infield prospect obliterated this ball for the @sodpoodles! pic.twitter.com/GHqtLFJV7e — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 17, 2022

That ball went across the street.

That was Cedeno’s 18th home run of the season. The 23-year-old is batting over .300 for the Sod Poodles.

They should get him in the MLB Home Run Derby.