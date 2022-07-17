 Skip to main content
Video: Diamondbacks prospect hits 527-foot home run

July 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Leandro Cedeno hits a ball

The Arizona Diamondbacks have one heck of a slugger in their pipeline.

Prospect Leandro Cedeno launched an absolute bomb on Saturday in a minor league game. The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles (seriously, that’s their name) first baseman was batting in the bottom of the fifth inning with his team down 5-4. He had a 3-0 count and decided to swing away. The result was an absolute bomb.

Take a look at this massive homer by Cedeno, which was estimated to have traveled 527 feet.

That ball went across the street.

That was Cedeno’s 18th home run of the season. The 23-year-old is batting over .300 for the Sod Poodles.

They should get him in the MLB Home Run Derby.

