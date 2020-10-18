Video: Longtime Rays fan Dick Vitale reacts to Tampa Bay winning pennant

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. to advance to the World Series for just the second time in their franchise’s history. The big win was rewarding for the team’s fans, including longtime fan Dick Vitale.

Vitale, best known for his passionate college basketball analysis, shared a video on Twitter of his reaction to the Rays making the World Series.

Even at 81, Vitale can still bring the energy and passion. You have to love it.

Vitale is no poser either. He’s been sharing his thoughts on the Rays for years, and isn’t afraid to criticize them. Now he gets the chance to enjoy their success.

Vitale is also pleased about how all the sports teams are performing in the Tampa area.

Wow Tampa Bay Area / The @RaysBaseball r AL CHAMPS / we have the STANLEY CUP @TBLightning / now we need the @Buccaneers to beat the @packers Sunday ! What a great time to be a sports fan in our area . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 18, 2020

It’s a good time to be a Tampa sports fan.