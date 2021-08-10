Video: Dodgers ballgirl Marissa Rohan tackles fan on the field

A Dodgers ballgirl went viral on Sunday for an awesome play she made to end the run for a fan who was streaking across the field.

A fan ran across the outfield during the Dodgers-Angels game in Los Angeles on Sunday, eluding security along the way. But it wasn’t until the fan got towards the stands that he met his match in the form of Marissa Rohan.

Rohan, who has been a Dodgers ballgirl since 2019, made a nice tackle on the fan, sending him over the railing.

This angle shows how Rohan shifted side-to-side to get into a good tackling position. She then closes in on her target, forcing him to rethink his direction and go flying over the wall.

The Dodgers better give Marissa the VIP guest list treatment after that encounter.

Rohan had a good sense of humor about the matter, joking on Instagram that she had a “rough day at work today.”

Don’t mess with the ballgirl.