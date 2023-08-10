Video shows Dodgers fans completely took over Chase Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers were playing a “road” game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. You wouldn’t have been able to tell the Dodgers were the away team based on the fan environment.

The Dodgers shared a video via X (formerly Twitter) of the 2-run single David Peralta hit in the eighth inning against his former team to account for the only runs of the game. The video the Dodgers shared came from a cool angle. Based on the angle, you could really see just how much Dodgers fans dominated Chase Field.

Road game for the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/H3UTxoqCEj — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) August 10, 2023

There was tons of blue in the stands and it looked like everyone was jumping up and down after that hit.

Did the Diamondbacks even have any fans at the game?

Arizona was having a resurgent season and leading the NL West for a good part of the first half of the season. But they have fallen off since then and have gone 5-18 to start the second half. The loss to the Dodgers dropped them to 57-58

In the meantime, the Dodgers have been playing good ball. They entered Thursday with a 6-game lead in the division.