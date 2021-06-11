Video: Dusty Baker livid, gets ejected for arguing double play call

Dusty Baker was ejected from Thursday night’s Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros game over a call in the top of the seventh inning.

Yuli Gurriel was batting with his Astros down 12-8 and a runner on first with one out. Gurriel hit a swinging bunt and didn’t run to first. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez played it like it was a live ball. He threw to first to get Gurriel out. Then the Red Sox tagged out Yordan Alvarez for the third out.

Baker disputed the call and seemed to think either Gurriel fouled the ball off his foot or that the ball bounced foul. Either way, he was not happy.

Red Sox turn a double play on a ball that none of the Astros knew was in play and Dusty Baker gets ejected pic.twitter.com/EYTrwrbzht — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2021

Baker was uncommonly angry there! That was the Astros manager’s first ejection of the season, and he really was hot.

Umpire Sean Barber took forever to declare the ball fair, which didn’t help Houston. But that is a good reminder why players should always play every ball as if it is live.