Video: This might be the worst throw of the MLB season

The St. Louis Cardinals had an absolutely disastrous first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. It’s no surprise that some horrendous errors played a role in the terrible inning.

The Cardinals gave up 11 runs in the first against the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger drove in six of the runs, including a grand slam.

The terrible throw though came after a ball hit by Gavin Lux with the bases loaded. Lux hit a ball off the wall. Dylan Carlson played the ball off the wall and threw it in to shortstop Edmundo Sosa for a relay play. That’s when the mistake happened.

E6 • Awful throw of the year candidate pic.twitter.com/7WZTUhibtf — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 3, 2021

Yikes. It’s almost like Sosa wasn’t sure whether to throw the ball home or to third, so he threw it in between. If his intended target was the on-deck circle, he nailed it.