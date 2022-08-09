Video of Edwin Diaz’s bullpen entrance goes viral

A video of Edwin Diaz’s entrance to the mound Sunday from the bullpen at Citi Field went viral this weekend.

Diaz struck out the side in the top of the 9th to seal his New York Mets’ 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. An incredible video by SNY captured Diaz making his entrance from the bullpen to the field. Not only was the camerawork spectacular, but the sound of the trumpets gave the entrance a regal feeling.

He’s just a few steps away from being carried in like Steve Nebraska.

Diaz’s entrance reminds some of the “Enter Sandman” entrance Mariano Rivera had for years with the Yankees:

That Diaz entrance is something special.

Other great bullpen entrances include Trevor Hoffman’s “Hells Bells” and Jonathan Papelbon coming in to “Shipping up to Boston.” Another forgotten closer entrance was Eric Gagne coming in to “Welcome to the Jungle.” The Dodgers used to flash “game over” on the scoreboards when he would enter. More often than not, they were right.

This season, Diaz is 2-1 with a 1.39 ERA. He has 91 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. The 28-year-old is delivering the kind of dominant season Brodie Van Wagenen was hoping for when he acquired Diaz in a late 2018 trade. The trade didn’t look so good in 2019, but Diaz sure is making Mets fans happy now.