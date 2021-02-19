Video: Endy Chavez hilariously recreates 2006 catch in the snow

Former MLB outfielder Endy Chavez went viral on Thursday night for a great video he posted on his Instagram account.

Chavez, who played 13 seasons in MLB, made a great catch in Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS between his New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals. His catch helped keep the game tied 1-1.

The Mets eventually lost the game 3-1 on a Yadier Molina 2-run home run in the 9th, but that catch by Chavez was a great one.

Now 43 and out of baseball since after the 2014 season, Chavez decided to recreate his catch in the snow. He says he did so in response to a challenge from his kids.

Take a look:

Back goes Chavez, back near the wall, leaping…and HE MADE THE CATCH! He took a home run away from Rolen! Endy Chavez giving us shades of 2006 in the snow (via endychavezofficial/IG) pic.twitter.com/spXAzDCFqb — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2021

That was tremendous.

The Cardinals went on to beat the Tigers in the World Series that year, though Chavez did his best to prevent St. Louis from advancing. And all these years later, he’s still having fun with the catch, even in the snow.