Video: Fan jumps barricade going for Aaron Judge home run ball

Aaron Judge on Tuesday hit his 62nd home run of the season, surpassing Roger Maris for the AL record for home runs in a single season. Fans attended the game in hopes of witnessing the big moment, and some even had dreams of catching the actual home run ball in hopes of earning money off the piece of memorabilia.

One fan wanted the ball so badly that he jumped down under the barricade in left field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62! pic.twitter.com/T8UGFUzOGo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 5, 2022

Here is a closer look at the fan hopping down below:

Whatever it takes: Fan definitely jumps over barricade in hopes of corralling Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball pic.twitter.com/7k1R1glHVa — Jake Marcus (@JakeMar81) October 5, 2022

The fan was playing an odds game. The ball was not hit close enough to him to make the catch, so he headed to the area in between just in case the ball fell down.

Though it did not pay off, the strategy made sense. Let’s just hope the fan didn’t injure himself.