 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 24, 2021

Video: Freddie Freeman called out on controversial play at home

August 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Freddie Freeman home plate

Freddie Freeman was called out on a controversial play at home during Tuesday night’s Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees game.

Freeman’s Braves were trailing the Yankees 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Austin Riley was at the plate with runners on the corners and two outs.

Riley drove a single up the middle to drive in one run. Freeman tried to score from first, forcing a relay throw home.

Even though Freeman appeared to possibly slide in safely, he was called out. Here is another look at the play:

The play was reviewed but the call stood.

Rather than Freeman tying the game and the inning continuing, the Braves first baseman was called out and the Yankees maintained a 4-3 lead.

Do you think Freeman was out or safe on the play?

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus