Video: Freddie Freeman called out on controversial play at home

Freddie Freeman was called out on a controversial play at home during Tuesday night’s Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees game.

Freeman’s Braves were trailing the Yankees 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Austin Riley was at the plate with runners on the corners and two outs.

Riley drove a single up the middle to drive in one run. Freeman tried to score from first, forcing a relay throw home.

Even though Freeman appeared to possibly slide in safely, he was called out. Here is another look at the play:

Freddie Freeman is called out at home and the call is confirmed after review. The relay throw from Andrew Velazquez to Gary Sánchez allows the Yankees to keep a 4-3 lead. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/lH1HzBNhZJ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 25, 2021

The play was reviewed but the call stood.

Rather than Freeman tying the game and the inning continuing, the Braves first baseman was called out and the Yankees maintained a 4-3 lead.

Do you think Freeman was out or safe on the play?