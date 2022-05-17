 Skip to main content
Video: Jake Odorizzi carted off with serious leg injury

May 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jake Odorizzi taken off the field

Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field after suffering a serious leg injury during Monday night’s game between his Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

Odorizzi was pitching in the bottom of the fifth with his team down 2-1. He had two outs and got Enrique Hernandez to hit a weak ball to first base. Odorizzi took off sprinting to cover first, but his leg gave out, and he collapsed to the ground.

Odorizzi was then taken off on a stretcher:

That injury did not look good.

Odorizzi entered the game 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He is in his second season with the Astros. By the looks of things, he will probably go on the injured list for extended time.

