Video: Jake Odorizzi carted off with serious leg injury

Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field after suffering a serious leg injury during Monday night’s game between his Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

Odorizzi was pitching in the bottom of the fifth with his team down 2-1. He had two outs and got Enrique Hernandez to hit a weak ball to first base. Odorizzi took off sprinting to cover first, but his leg gave out, and he collapsed to the ground.

Jake Odorizzi collapsed to the ground after this pitch and is in some serious pain He's bring brought off the field on the cart pic.twitter.com/xmEoW3NFwI — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) May 17, 2022

Odorizzi was then taken off on a stretcher:

That injury did not look good.

Odorizzi entered the game 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He is in his second season with the Astros. By the looks of things, he will probably go on the injured list for extended time.