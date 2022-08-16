 Skip to main content
Video: Javy Baez pulls a Vlad Guerrero with cricket hit

August 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Javy Baez swings at a pitch low

Javy Baez pulled a Vlad Guerrero on Monday.

Baez’s Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader with Cleveland. Cleveland took the first game 4-1. In the 9th, Baez was facing Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and had a 0-2 count. Probably on edge while having two strikes on him, Baez decided to swing at a slider that bounced in the dirt in front of home plate.

Baez actually sent the pitch to center field, where Myles Straw caught it for the out.

That ball went much further than one would have expected.

Baez is batting .227 this season, so it’s not too surprising he chased a pitch that bounced. Guerrero was quite different though.

Vlad was known as a bad-ball hitter. He was a career .318 hitter though and made the Hall of Fame. Baez needs a lot of work on his bad-ball hitting to achieve Vlad status.

