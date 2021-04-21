Video: Joey Gallo burns the shift with perfect bunt

A lot of players complain about teams utilizing a defensive shift against them. But Joey Gallo showed on Tuesday the easiest way to beat it.

Gallo was batting in the top of the seventh inning with his Texas Rangers trailing the Los Angeles Angels 3-1. The Rangers had a runner on third with two outs.

Gallo can pull pitches with a ton of power, so the Angels shifted to the right side of the field. Gallo decided to drop a bunt to where the third baseman would have been and earned himself an RBI:

Gotta do what you gotta do.

That was perfectly executed by Gallo. He angled his bunt to where the infield was empty and got enough zip on it to get it past pitcher Mike Mayers. Well played by Gallo. Do you think Greg Maddux taught him that one?