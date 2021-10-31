Cool video shows Jorge Soler had Christian Javier timed from on-deck circle

Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler helped their Atlanta Braves take Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night with back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning. A very cool video angle shows that we should have seen Soler’s home run coming.

Swanson came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with his team down 2-1 to the Houston Astros. He took Christian Javier deep with an opposite field line drive on a 0-2 pitch.

That huge home run tied the game. But then something even more special happened — Soler came in as a pinch hitter and blasted a 2-1 hanging curveball deep to left for the lead.

So what’s the deal? FOX showed a very cool video of Soler from the on-deck circle during Swanson’s home run. Soler was moving parallel to Swanson and had Javier perfectly timed.

That was a thing of beauty.

Atlanta came back from down 2-0 in the game to win it 3-2. A big catch by Eddie Rosario in left field to rob Jose Altuve in the eighth helped seal things for the Braves.

Atlanta holds a 3-1 series lead and can win the World Series on Sunday night.