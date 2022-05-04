Video: Jose Altuve leaves game after fouling ball off groin

Jose Altuve left Wednesday’s Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners game after hitting a foul ball off his groin.

Altuve was leading off the bottom of the fourth inning against Wyatt Mills. He fouled the fifth pitch off his groin and went down in pain.

Altuve fouls a ball straight into his groin pic.twitter.com/q3yU8CDIUJ — Zach••• (@zachleft) May 4, 2022

Altuve needed some time to regroup, but he finished his at-bat, hitting a single on the 10th pitch.

The Astros second baseman remained on the bases and scored a run. But he was replaced in the field for the top of the fifth.

This is a tough break for Altuve, who just returned to the lineup after spending time on the injured list due to his hamstring. The 2017 AL MVP is batting .182 in limited action so far this season. The Astros will hope he doesn’t have to return to the injured list.