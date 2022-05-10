Video: Josh Naylor goes nuts like a psycho after winning home run

Josh Naylor put the nail in the Chicago White Sox’s coffin on Monday night, and he went absolutely psycho mode afterwards.

Naylor went 3-for-5 with 8 RBIs while leading Cleveland to a 12-9 win in 11 innings. The first baseman hit an RBI double in the 8th to make it 5-2. Then with his team down 8-4 in the 9th, Naylor smashed a grand slam off Liam Hendricks to tie the game.

As if that weren’t enough, Naylor crushed a 3-run home run in the 11th to give Cleveland the lead and eventual win. It was after that homer when Naylor went nuts.

Here is the video, but beware, the guy seriously went crazy and dropped a bunch of profanity.

Josh Naylor went psycho mode after his go ahead homer pic.twitter.com/z0BkOwSwph — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 10, 2022

That was insane. Even many of his teammates knew to get out of his way.

Here is what it looked like on the censored version:

If you hear that Naylor was drug-tested after the game, you’ll know why.