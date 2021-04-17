Video: Justin Upton admired the heck out of his grand slam

Justin Upton smacked his first grand slam as an Angel, and he really admired his work.

Upton crushed a breaking ball from Caleb Thielbar for a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th inning of Friday night’s Angels-Minnesota Twins game. The grand salami made it 9-3 for the Angels, and it was crushed so much that Upton stopped to watch it.

Upton missed a few games due to a back injury but just returned to the lineup, and he did so in grand fashion. The homer was measured at 410 feet. Jared Walsh went back-to-back with Upton to make it 10-3, though he didn’t quite admire his work as much.