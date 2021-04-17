 Skip to main content
Video: Justin Upton admired the heck out of his grand slam

April 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Upton smacked his first grand slam as an Angel, and he really admired his work.

Upton crushed a breaking ball from Caleb Thielbar for a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th inning of Friday night’s Angels-Minnesota Twins game. The grand salami made it 9-3 for the Angels, and it was crushed so much that Upton stopped to watch it.

Upton missed a few games due to a back injury but just returned to the lineup, and he did so in grand fashion. The homer was measured at 410 feet. Jared Walsh went back-to-back with Upton to make it 10-3, though he didn’t quite admire his work as much.

