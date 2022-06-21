Video: Mets announcer loses it over funny Keith Hernandez line

Keith Hernandez had his fellow New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen dying with laughter over some funny wordplay on Monday.

Hernandez was talking after Francisco Lindor grounded out in the bottom of the third inning in the Mets’ game against the Miami Marlins. Hernandez made note of the unusually large knob at the bottom of Lindor’s handle. The former Mets first baseman said he wanted to chat with Lindor to learn more about the unusual knob.

“Maybe on the airplane or tomorrow I’m going to go ask him about his nob. About what’s behind it — what’s the purpose behind it,” Hernandez said.

Cohen went silent as he tried to contain himself. He was laughing because “knob” doubles as slang for a piece of male genitals.

Lindor went 1-for-5 with a strikeout using that bat knob on Monday. The Mets shortstop is batting .242 this season — his second straight year of offensive disappointment.