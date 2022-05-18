Video: Keston Hiura hits walk-off home run day he is recalled from minors

Keston Hiura came up with a huge home run for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, and the hit had some great timing.

Hiura led off the bottom of the 11th inning with his Brewers trailing the Atlanta Braves 6-5. There was an automatic runner on second, and Hiura fell behind 1-2 in the count. But then he launched a Jesse Chavez 1-2 pitch to center for a walk-off 2-run home run:

Keston Hiura walkoff home run the day he got called back up from Triple-A! pic.twitter.com/I0czqEUVot — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 18, 2022

Hiura was 0-for-4 in the game prior to that hit, but he delivered. That was his third home run of the season and gave him 7 RBIs.

Hiura was the No. 9 overall draft pick by Milwaukee in 2017. He looked great when he made his MLB debut in 2019, batting .303 in 84 games. But he slipped to a .212 average in 2020 and had to be sent to the minors during a putrid 2021 campaign in which he hit .168 with a .557 OPS.

Hiura was sent down to the minors two weeks ago after another slow start. But he was recalled from Triple-A Nashville prior to the game due to Willy Adames’ injury. Maybe this big hit will help get his bat going.