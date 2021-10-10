Video: Kyle Schwarber had hilarious celebration after making routine play

Kyle Schwarber had a hilarious celebration after he made a routine play in Sunday’s playoff game, and the fans loved it.

Schwarber has mostly served as a DH or outfielder during his MLB career. But he’s played some first base since being acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber was batting leadoff and playing first base in Game 3 of the ALDS between Boston and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brandon Lowe led off the top of the third with a routine grounder to first. Schwarber fielded it but his toss to Nathan Eovaldi was high and went over the pitcher’s head for an error.

WOAH Schwarber’s toss goes WAY over Eovaldi’s head pic.twitter.com/HavYcmT4Hn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 10, 2021

An inning later, Ji-Man Choi grounded a ball to first, and it was almost an identical play for Schwarber. This time his toss was on the mark for the out. Schwarber celebrated his execution of the routine play like he had hit a winning home run and even gave a tip of the cap to the fans.

After making an error earlier in the game, Kyle Schwarber fist pumps and hat tips to the crowd after making this routine play at first base pic.twitter.com/IJOPSe8xo7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2021

What a great sense of humor about it. Sox fans loved it and were already talking about how they want the team to give Schwarber a contract extension. He already homered in the game and he had a .957 OPS in 41 regular season games since the trade. It’s no wonder the fans love him.