Video: Lance Lynn ejected for throwing belt toward umpire

Lance Lynn got ejected from Wednesday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland A’s game after an incident with the umpires.

Lynn seemed to be upset with the way a foreign substance check went after he pitched the top of the fourth inning against the A’s.

A video shared by NBC Sports Bay Area showed Lynn throwing his belt towards the umpire. That can be seen in the lower left corner of the video.

Lance Lynn was ejected from the game after it appeared he tossed his belt toward the umpire during a foreign substance check pic.twitter.com/fcTEsM3iI5 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 19, 2021

According to A’s reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt, Lynn was also saying some words that contributed to the ejection too.

Lance Lynn was ejected for throwing his belt toward the umpire and … saying a few things, I'm told. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) August 19, 2021

Umpire Nic Lentz is the one who ejected Lynn. He was the third base umpire for the game.

Lynn is a fiery dude and was already heated early in his outing.

Lance Lynn. 1st Inning and already "F'n POS" pic.twitter.com/fXP3G0wPLF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 19, 2021

Lynn had allowed one run in his four innings. He entered the game 10-3 with a 2.26 ERA.