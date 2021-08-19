 Skip to main content
Video: Lance Lynn ejected for throwing belt toward umpire

August 18, 2021
Lance Lynn got ejected from Wednesday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland A’s game after an incident with the umpires.

Lynn seemed to be upset with the way a foreign substance check went after he pitched the top of the fourth inning against the A’s.

A video shared by NBC Sports Bay Area showed Lynn throwing his belt towards the umpire. That can be seen in the lower left corner of the video.

According to A’s reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt, Lynn was also saying some words that contributed to the ejection too.

Umpire Nic Lentz is the one who ejected Lynn. He was the third base umpire for the game.

Lynn is a fiery dude and was already heated early in his outing.

Lynn had allowed one run in his four innings. He entered the game 10-3 with a 2.26 ERA.

