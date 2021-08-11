 Skip to main content
Video: Madison Bumgarner gets big standing ovation from Giants fans

August 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Madison Bumgarner Diamondbacks

Madison Bumgarner is a hero for the San Francisco Giants and was treated accordingly on Tuesday night.

Bumgarner left the Giants in free agency after the 2019 season and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Tuesday night, his Diamondbacks began a series in San Francisco. It was the first time Bumgarner got to face the Giants in San Francisco since fans were allowed to attend games at Oracle Park.

Bumgarner was shown on the scoreboard after the first inning and the fans demanded he come out. Bumgarner did not seem to want all the attention but eventually tipped his cap.

Bumgarner was drafted by the Giants and played 13 seasons for them. He made four straight All-Star Games from 2013-2016, but it was in the postseason where he truly shined. Bumgarner went 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA across four postseasons with the Giants. He helped them win the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He won World Series MVP in 2014 and effectively pitched them to the championship over the Kansas City Royals. The fans in San Francisco love him for what he did for the team.

