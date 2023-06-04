 Skip to main content
Video: Marcus Stroman trolled Juan Soto so hard after strikeout

June 4, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Marcus Stroman doing a shuffle

Marcus Stroman is definitely First Team All-Disrespect.

The Chicago Cubs pitcher had a savage move during Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres. After striking out Padres slugger Juan Soto on a 2-2 sinker in the fifth inning, Stroman stepped to the edge of the mound and started doing a little shimmy.

Check it out.

That is an obvious reference to Soto’s famous shuffle. The All-Star Soto often exaggeratedly shuffles his legs in the batter’s box, usually after taking a ball. Soto’s move has been dubbed “The Soto Shuffle” and has even inspired some hilarious bobbleheads.

Stroman, Soto’s former division rival in the NL East, might have just been having some lighthearted fun there. But with Stroman going on to lead the Cubs to a 7-1 victory over the Padres, Soto probably didn’t find it very funny.

