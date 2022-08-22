Video: Mark Canha had massive bat flip after huge home run

The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 in an exciting game on Sunday, and Mark Canha drew attention for a big bat flip he did.

Canha went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs in the win. He hit a 3-run home run in the 7th to tie the game at seven. Then in the 9th, Canha gave his Mets the lead with a 2-run home run.

After his homer in the 9th, Canha did a big bat flip:

The former Oakland A’s slugger said this was his best bat flip ever:

Mark Canha assesses his bat flip, compared to others in his career: "That was the best one because it was in a good moment" pic.twitter.com/HriPTpgTps — SNY (@SNYtv) August 21, 2022

Moments don’t get too bigger than that one.

The Mets are now 79-44 after the win. They also extended their lead by a game over both the Phillies and the Braves.