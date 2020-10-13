Video: Mark Melancon made great catch on Ozzie Albies’ home run in the bullpen

Mark Melancon got to partake in the Atlanta Braves’ fun before entering Game 1 of the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Monday night.

Melancon was warming up in the bullpen during the top of the 9th inning when teammate Ozzie Albies sent a 2-run home run into deep left center. Melancon went from throwing pitches to catching Albies’ home run ball.

Here’s the up-close view:

Melancon throws a warm-up pitch and then casually catches Ozzies homer pic.twitter.com/Uq7Mqvz1mr — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 13, 2020

The Braves scored four runs in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie.

Austin Riley hit a solo home run, Marcell Ozuna delivered an RBI single, and Albies had the 2-run home run to put the game out of reach.

Melancon sat the Dodgers down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 9th to seal the 5-1 victory. Game 2 of the NLCS will be on Tuesday.