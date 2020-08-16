Video: Matt Shoemaker ejected from game, goes after umpire

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker only threw four innings on Sunday before being ejected from the game, but his outburst may have lit a fire under his teammates.

Shoemaker, who allowed three hits and three earned runs, exchanged words with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza early in the game. The right-hander was unhappy with a call he didn’t get and apparently said something to Carapazza between innings, which resulted in an ejection. Shoemaker was furious and sprinted out of the dugout at Carapazza.

Matt Shoemaker ejected from the ballgame by home plate ump, Vic Carapazza. He had words with Carapazza earlier but not sure that’s why he got tossed.

Shortly after, manager Charlie Montoyo ejected for arguing as well.

Oh, and Vladdy homers to tie the game 3-3 #RaysUp #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/R6XheoUs6H — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 16, 2020

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected after Carapazza, presumably for defending his pitcher.

The ejections may have helped Toronto, however. Vlad Guerrero Jr. belted a solo home run to tie the game up at 3-3 after Shoemaker and Montoyo were tossed. Anthony Alford followed that up with a two-run shot a few batters later to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.

Ejections have looked much different this year with mask mandates in place, but we’re still seeing plenty of them.