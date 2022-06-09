Video: Max Muncy had profane message for White Sox after big home run

Max Muncy was disrespected by the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, and he took their actions personally.

The White Sox intentionally walked Trea Turner with a 1-2 count and a runner on second with two outs during the sixth inning. It was a baffling decision, and one that bothered Muncy.

Muncy came up next and belted a 3-run home run to increase the Dodgers’ lead to 10-5.

As he headed to the dugout following his home run, Muncy could be seen barking towards the White Sox.

Most lipreaders felt Muncy said something along the lines of: “f—ing walk him with two strikes. F— you, b–ch!”

Tony La Russa walked Trea Turner on a 1-2 count after first base became open… Max Muncy proceeded to hit a 3-run DINGER 🤣pic.twitter.com/9x0R4Ie597 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 9, 2022

Muncy definitely appeared to feel slighted by the White Sox. He acknowledged after the game that the move fired him up.

“I wanted to make them pay, I was thinking that,” Muncy said of his home run during his postgame interview with Kirsten Watson.

“The moment and how the situation unfolded — that one felt especially good.”

Muncy had just been activated from the minors, where he was rehabbing an elbow issue. In his first game back, he had a 2-run double and 3-run home run. He struck out in his other three at-bats. But if Muncy drives in five and has a pair of extra-base hits each game, the Dodgers will won’t mind the strikeouts too much.