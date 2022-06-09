Tony La Russa made absolutely baffling decision against Dodgers

Tony La Russa made a decision during Thursday’s game between his Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers that can only be described as completely baffling.

La Russa’s White Sox were trailing 7-5 in the top of the sixth inning. Freddie Freeman was on second with two outs and Trea Turner was at the plate. Reliever Bennett Sousa had a 1-2 count on Turner.

Despite his pitcher being in a favorable count, La Russa decided to … intentionally walk Turner. Yes, he did that with two outs and a 1-2 count on Turner.

Even Freeman at second looked confused. So did the White Sox’s announcers.

"When was the last time you saw somebody intentionally walked on 1-2?" "Doesn't happen often." *Boom* pic.twitter.com/LNR52guBkG — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022

“Can you explain that to me?” White Sox announcer Jason Benetti asked on air.

If the White Sox wanted to walk Turner to bring up Max Muncy, whom they might have felt was an easier out, that would have made some sense. But you do that at a 0-0 count, not when you have the guy 1-2. That’s what makes no sense at all. Was he just waiting for another reliever to get properly warmed up and then brought him in regardless of the count/situation?

Of course, Muncy then came up and knocked a 3-run home run to make it 10-5 Dodgers.

The whole thing makes you wonder: was La Russa even paying attention?