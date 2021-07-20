Video: Mets announcer Gary Cohen roasts ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is a food item recognized as a “local favorite” in Cincinnati and the “official chili” for many local pro sports teams. When people visit Cincinnati, trying some Skyline chili is recommended, not unlike having a cheesesteak from Pat’s or Geno’s when in Philadelphia. But just because it’s a well-known item does not necessarily make it a favorite among everyone. Just ask Gary Cohen.

The New York Mets TV announcer was talking about Skyline chili during the Mets’ game against the Reds in Cincinnati on Monday. Cohen is not a fan of the food. As SNY showed a clip of someone preparing a Skyline chili dish, Cohen narrated.

“This is the local delicacy known as Skyway chili,” Cohen began.

Then he took viewers through each step of the 5-way chili dish.

“First, the disgusting chili gravy,” he said.

He had some other choice phrases about the item.

“This is supposed to be food that you actually eat,” Cohen said.

“Try it once and then you’ll never eat it again,” he said in conclusion.

Just watch the video:

Gary Cohen just torching Skyline chili pic.twitter.com/ZPlG1YVHVj — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 20, 2021

I’ve never tried Skyline chili, so I can’t provide an assessment of it. I just know that some people love it, and others find it disgusting, much like Cohen. The result? Everyone ends up trying it to find out. Speaking of that, we need to hear from Joe Burrow for his updated thoughts on it.