Video: Miguel Cabrera slid into second base on awesome snow home run

The MLB season is officially underway, but you wouldn’t know it was spring with the weather we saw in Detroit on Thursday. We’re grateful for that weather, however, because it is the reason Miguel Cabrera slid into second base after belting a home run.

Cabrera hit the first home run of the 2021 season in the Tigers’ game against the Cleveland Indians. It was snowing pretty heavily at the time, and Cabrera lost sight of the opposite-field shot. Since he wasn’t sure if it left the park, he played it safe by sliding into second. Check it out:

The first home run of 2021 belongs to Miggy! pic.twitter.com/6ymHjvoLMJ — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

You may not know this, but running is not Cabrera’s strong suit. The fact that he slid into second base on a play where he really only needed to trot around the bases is awesome.

Cabrera showed us last year with his funny trash talk that he never takes the game too seriously, so you know he’s going to have a good laugh at his own expense.