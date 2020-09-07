Miguel Cabrera had funny trash talk for Josh Donaldson

Now in the twilight of his MLB career, Miguel Cabrera is definitely trying to enjoy the time he has left.

During a first-inning at-bat in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers slugger could be seen chirping at the Twins dugout. Dan Hayes of The Athletic revealed that Cabrera was talking to Josh Donaldson, asking him jokingly why he was not playing. Cabrera also hilariously turned to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to ask why Donaldson sitting.

Cabrera and Donaldson are both a pair of former AL MVPs. The former is still an everyday player for the Tigers. But the latter has missed time with a calf strain this season and has come off the bench ever since returning.

In any case, Cabrera is really letting his personality show this year, and we absolutely love to see it.