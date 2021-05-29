 Skip to main content
Video: Mike Tauchman makes incredible catch to rob Albert Pujols of game-winning home run

May 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Tauchman catch

Mike Tauchman robbed Albert Pujols of what would have been a game-winning home run on Friday night with an absolutely spectacular catch.

Buster Posey clubbed a 3-run home run in the top of the eighth to break a 2-2 tie and put the San Francisco Giants up 5-2 late in the game. But Austin Barnes responded with a pinch-hit 3-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at five.

As if Dodgers fans weren’t pumped enough, it looked like Albert Pujols was following with a back-to-back home run to win it. But then Tauchman got in the way with a great catch.

What a play. Dodgers fans were sure the game was over. Pujols even began to pimp the homer. But Tauchman got in the way.

The Giants took advantage of the second chance and scored three in the top of the 10th inning to win the game 8-5.

