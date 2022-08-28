Video: Minor league catcher goes viral for absurd catch against fence

Who said that the netting serving as a barrier between fans and foul balls would inhibit the game experience? Certainly not Brett Auerbach.

Auerbach went viral for the incredible catch he made on Saturday.

Auerbach is a catcher for the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. His team was leading 3-1 against the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Akron’s batter popped up a breaking ball into foul territory.

Auerbach measured things out perfectly and then leapt over the wall and into the netting to make the catch:

Ok, Brett Auerbach. This is just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Dql6qAcIU5 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 28, 2022

That was perfect.

In addition to making catches like that, Auerbach has some power and has 15 doubles and 15 home runs this season. He also plays plenty of second base, which may help explain why he’s able to make spectacular catches like that.